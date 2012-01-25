Kinetic Content, Calamari Productions Strike First-Look, Co-Production Deal

Kinetic Content and Calamari Productions have struck a first-look,

co-production deal to collaborate on several projects, the first of which is a

nonfiction series entitled Parole.

Parole will give

an inside look into the juvenile parole process and the effect it has on young people, their families and society.

Chip Warren, VP of development at Calamari, and Emma Conway,

executive producer in charge of development at Kinetic, will work with Kinetic Content CEO Chris

Coelen and Calamari Productions founder and president Karen Grau to develop additional

programs.

"Over the past 14 years, Calamari has earned the trust of

the juvenile justice system and its participants, and produced amazing,

award-winning documentary films," said Coelen. "We are honored to be able

to work with Karen, Chip and the team at Calamari to help showcase their

efforts on a wider platform."

Calamari Productions is an independent television and

digital media production company that focuses on the U.S. juvenile justice

system and child welfare, and is the only television production company in the U.S.

with access inside juvenile courts, detention centers and prisons in a number

of states.

Grau adds: "The work we do at Calamari is

extremely sensitive and demands the highest level of integrity. There is

no one we trust more than Chris and the team at Kinetic to bring such

principled experience to our projects together. We couldn't be more

thrilled to announce this collaboration."