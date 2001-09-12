Kincaid killed in Pentagon crash

Karen Kincaid, an attorney with the Washington law firm of Wiley, Rein & Fielding, was killed Tuesday on the plane that left Dulles airport only to crash minutes later into the Pentagon.

"Karen was one of our up-and-coming stars," said Michael Senkowski, partner in the firm and head of its telecommunications practice. Senkowsi called Kincaid a "great lawyer and one of the nicest, kindest human beings you can run across - we're all very much in grief."

Before joining Wiley, Rein, Kincaid, 40, had been a senior lawyer and adviser in the private radio bureau of the FCC. She was born in Waverly, Iowa. She graduated from Central College in Pella, Iowa, and from Drake University Law School in Des Moines in 1986.

She also clerked for the chief judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals and later for a judge on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Kincaid is survived by her husband, Peter Batacan, and several siblings, according to the law firm.

- Paige Albiniak