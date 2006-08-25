Kimmel Keeps It Coming
By Ben Grossman
ABC has renewed Jimmy Kimmel Live through 2008 and finalized plans for a September 13 primetime special.
As first reported in B&C (July 24 issue), ABC is backing the show with a primetime special on Wednesday, September 13 in an effort to boost the audience for the growing late-night franchise.
During the 2005-06 season, Kimmel was up 17% in adults 18-49 and 6% in overall viewers.
The one-hour special, Jimmy Kimmel Live’s All-Star Salute to Jimmy Kimmel Live, will feature clips from past shows as well as surprise guest cameos and be taped live in front of a studio audience.
