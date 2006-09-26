Kimmel To Host AMA's

Continuing to push its late night marquee player, ABC has named Jimmy Kimmel host of the 2006 American Music Awards, which will air November 21 from 8-11 pm ET.

Kimmel hosted the awards show in 2003 and 2004, before ABC handed the duty to Cedric The Entertainer last year.

“I am very happy to have been asked to return as host of the American Music Awards and graciously accept ABC’s apology for snubbing me last year,” Kimmel joked in a statement.

The move comes as ABC continues to back Jimmy Kimmel Live, which it recently re-upped through 2008. ABC gave the show a prime-time special earlier this month, though it buried the show behind 60 minutes of previews for its new fall season. Kimmel will also host game show Set For Life, which is to debut on the network this season.

The American Music Awards is from Dick Clark Productions and will be executive produced by Allen Shapiro.