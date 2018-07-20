Kimberly Guilfoyle Departs Fox News

The veteran Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle has left the network to work on the 2018 midterm elections on behalf of President Trump. Guilfoyle was co-host of roundtable program The Five, airing weekdays 5-6 p.m. She joined FNC in 2006 as a legal analyst and hosted crime-based The Lineup.

"Fox News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle,” said the network in a statement.

Prior to joining FNC, Guilfoyle was a legal analyst at ABC News and was featured regularly on Good Morning America. Before her career in television, Guilfoyle was an assistant district attorney in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Guilfoyle is dating Donald Trump Jr. She may work at America First Policies, according to CNN Money, a non-profit that works to support President Trump's agenda.

News of Guilfoyle's departure from FNC was first reported by Vanity Fair reporter Gabe Sherman.