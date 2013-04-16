Kilar, Grainge Tabbed to Join DreamWorks Board
DreamWorks Animation SKG is preparing to swap out two board
members. The studio announced Monday it will nominate former Hulu CEO Jason
Kilar and Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge to its board as DreamWorks
looks to replace Nathan Myhrvold and Richard Sherman, who intend to step
down at the company's annual meeting on May 29.
Myhrvold, the CEO of Intellectual Ventures, has served on
the DreamWorks board since the company went public in the fall of 2004.
Sherman, the CEO of The David Geffen Company, has served on the board since
November 2008.
Kilar, the founding CEO of Hulu, left
the Web TV portal at the end of last month. Hulu SVP of content Andy
Forssell has stepped in as acting CEO.
