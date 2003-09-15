Kiernan Joins WCCO-TV
Ed Piette, the new general manager at WCCO-TV Minneapolis, has tapped Jeff Kiernan as news
director for the Viacom Inc./CBS station.
Kiernan, who has been with WTMJ-TV Milwaukee for the past eight years,
replaces Maria Reitan.
The move is just the latest from Piette, who came over to the station from
crosstown KSTP-TV a couple months ago.
Among his new hires was station manager Trey Fabacher, whom he brought over
from KTSP.
"Jeff Kiernan first and foremost is a quality individual with great news
instincts who is a proven winner in large-market television," Piette said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.