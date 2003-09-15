Kiernan Joins WCCO-TV

Ed Piette, the new general manager at WCCO-TV Minneapolis, has tapped Jeff Kiernan as news

director for the Viacom Inc./CBS station.

Kiernan, who has been with WTMJ-TV Milwaukee for the past eight years,

replaces Maria Reitan.

The move is just the latest from Piette, who came over to the station from

crosstown KSTP-TV a couple months ago.

Among his new hires was station manager Trey Fabacher, whom he brought over

from KTSP.

"Jeff Kiernan first and foremost is a quality individual with great news

instincts who is a proven winner in large-market television," Piette said.