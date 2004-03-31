Kids WB Teases Hidden-Camera Show

Kids' WB! will begin teasing upcoming hidden-camera show Gagsters! on, what else, April Fool's Day.

Gagsters! "Gotchas" will show up on the network as short-form vignettes dispersed throughout Kids' WB's regular programming April 1 and again Saturday, April 3.

Full-length episodes of the show, in which kids play tricks on other kids and catch their reactions on film, will launch later this season.

Kids' WB! acquired Gagsters! from Gotcha Entertainment.