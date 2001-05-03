Trending

Kids WB! starts sweeps off strong

By

Kids WB! started off the May sweep with Saturday morning victories in young male viewers. The WB topped all networks on April 28 in both boys 2-11 (4.2 rating/19 share) and boys 6-11 (5.5/24), according to Nielsen Media Research. The Zeta Project was the highest rated series in both demos, averaging a 5.3/22 in boys 2-11 and a 6.9/27 in boys 6-11. - Joe Schlosser