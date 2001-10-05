Kids WB! starts season strong

Kids WB! started the new season as the top network among kids on Saturday morning.

Led by Pokemon: Johto League Champions, Kids WB! averaged a network-best 3.1 rating/14 share in kids 2-11, 4.5/20 in boys 2-11 and 5.8/28 in boys 6-11, according to Nielsen Media Research figures for Sept. 29.

Pokemon: Johto League Champions averaged a network-best 4.4/18 in kids 2-11, 6.0/24 in kids 6-11 and 6.5/25 in boys 2-11 at 10 a.m. ET/PT.

Fox Kids finished second in kids 2-11 with a 1.8/8, ABC a 1.6/8 and CBS a 1.3/6. - Joe Schlosser