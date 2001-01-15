Kids WB! rules Saturday

Kids WB! continues to dominate the Saturday-morning kids competition. The WB captured first place in kids 2-11 (2.9 rating/13 share), kids 6-11 (3.3/14) and boys 2-11 (3.6/15) on Saturday, Jan. 6, according to Nielsen Media Research. Pokémon: The Johto Journeys

was the highest-rated kids program of the weekend, averaging 4.6/17 in kids 2-11 and 5.5/20 in kids 6-11.

At CBS, the network's new relationship with co-owned Nickelodeon continues to pay dividends. The Nick Jr. lineup scored its best children 2-5 average rating on Jan. 6, averaging a 5.2 rating/23 share in the demo, according to Nielsen Media Research. The kids 2-5 average is up 550% from the time period a year ago on CBS. Nick Jr. also scored a 2.6/12 in children 2-11 on Jan. 6, a 225% increase for the time period over last year.