Kids' WB rolls out fall plans

Kids' WB! unveiled its plans for the upcoming 2001-2002 season Thursday, adding three new series to its Saturday morning lineup and a pair of series for its weekday slate.

The network has ordered its first-ever live-action series, The Nightmare Room, which is an anthology series based on author R.L. Stine's new book series. Kids WB! executives have also added an animated series based on Universal's feature film The Mummy and a 3D-CGI animated series coined Cubix.

The network will also have 52 new episodes of Pokemon: The Johto League Champions and will also return Jackie Chan Adventures, X-Men: Evolution and Static Shock. For its weekday lineup, Kids WB! has added Rescue Heroes: Global Response Team and Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century. - Joe Schlosser