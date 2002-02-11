Kids WB! nabs new programs

Kids WB! has picked up five series for next season including the next

installment of Pokemon.

The network's kids' division has ordered Pokemon: Master Quest,

Jackie Chan Adventures, X-Men: Evolution, The Mummy: Secrets of

the Medja and Rescue Heroes: Global Response Team for the 2002-2003

season.

Kids WB! will have 52 new episodes of Pokemon: Master Quest next

season and 13 new episodes of both Jackie Chan Adventures and X-Men:

Evolution.

Both The Mummy and Rescue Heroes will debut next season on The

WB Television Network, and each are 13-episode commitments, as well.