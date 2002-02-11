Kids WB! nabs new programs
Kids WB! has picked up five series for next season including the next
installment of Pokemon.
The network's kids' division has ordered Pokemon: Master Quest,
Jackie Chan Adventures, X-Men: Evolution, The Mummy: Secrets of
the Medja and Rescue Heroes: Global Response Team for the 2002-2003
season.
Kids WB! will have 52 new episodes of Pokemon: Master Quest next
season and 13 new episodes of both Jackie Chan Adventures and X-Men:
Evolution.
Both The Mummy and Rescue Heroes will debut next season on The
WB Television Network, and each are 13-episode commitments, as well.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.