Kids WB Likes Loonatics

Warner Bros. is morphing Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, the Tasmanian Devil and three other popular Looney Tunes characters into their superhero descendants who protect the world against evil in a new Kids’ WB! cartoon tentatively dubbed Loonatics, a name that invokes the classic series, Animaniacs.

Warner Bros Animation is also working on two other new cartoons that the WB plans to launch in the Fall. Johnny Test: the story of a fearless 11-year-old boy whose sisters use him as a human guinea pig as they experiment with new technologies, and Coconut Fred’s Fruit Salad Island, about life on a tiny tropical haven known as Fruit Salad Island, with living bananas, melons, mangos, lemons and other fruit who have made it their home.

WB Entertainment President David Janollari unveiled the three animated shows during a Wednesday presentation for advertisers in New York.

The network has also ordered a fifth season of Yu-Gi-Oh!, an eighth season of Pokémon, and season three of Xiaolin Showdown. Producers of The Batman will spice things up in its second season by adding Batgirl to the cast.

Here’s how the shows will be scheduled:

Saturdays:

8:00 a.m. Yu-Gi-Oh!

8:30 a.m. Coconut Fred's Fruit Salad Island

9:00 a.m. Loonatics

9:30 a.m. Xiaolin Showdown

10:00 a.m. Pokémon

10:30 a.m. Johnny Test

11:00 a.m. Yu-Gi-Oh!

11:30 a.m. The Batman



Weekdays:

3:00 p.m. Pokémon

3:30 p.m. Xiaolin Showdown

4:00 p.m. Yu-Gi-Oh!

4:30 p.m. The Batman