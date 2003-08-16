Kids' WB launches Sept. 13

Kids’ WB! is launching its fall season Saturday, Sept. 13, with all returning

shows and the "Kids’ WB! Big, Really, Really Big Sweepstakes."

The returning Saturday-morning series are Pokemon: Advanced,

Yu-Gi-Oh!, Jackie Chan Adventures, Mucha Lucha!, Ozzy &

Drix, What’s New Scooby-Doo? and X-Men: Evolution.

Scooby-Doo, Jackie Chan Adventures, Pokemon and

Yu-Gi-Oh! air on The WB Television Network Monday-Friday from 3 p.m.-5 p.m., and they will

premiere Monday, Sept. 15.

Later this fall, Kids’ WB! will premiere Xiaolin Showdown, about four

young monks training in Kung Fu, as well as Astro Boy and Teen

Titans.

Kids’ WB will also bring back Static Shock and MegaMan: NT Warrior

later this season.

To participate in the sweepstakes, kids must gather four clues by watching

Kids’ WB! and submit those clues online or by mail.