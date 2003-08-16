Kids' WB launches Sept. 13
Kids’ WB! is launching its fall season Saturday, Sept. 13, with all returning
shows and the "Kids’ WB! Big, Really, Really Big Sweepstakes."
The returning Saturday-morning series are Pokemon: Advanced,
Yu-Gi-Oh!, Jackie Chan Adventures, Mucha Lucha!, Ozzy &
Drix, What’s New Scooby-Doo? and X-Men: Evolution.
Scooby-Doo, Jackie Chan Adventures, Pokemon and
Yu-Gi-Oh! air on The WB Television Network Monday-Friday from 3 p.m.-5 p.m., and they will
premiere Monday, Sept. 15.
Later this fall, Kids’ WB! will premiere Xiaolin Showdown, about four
young monks training in Kung Fu, as well as Astro Boy and Teen
Titans.
Kids’ WB will also bring back Static Shock and MegaMan: NT Warrior
later this season.
To participate in the sweepstakes, kids must gather four clues by watching
Kids’ WB! and submit those clues online or by mail.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.