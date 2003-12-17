Kids’ WB! Juggles Lineup

Don’t worry, kids: MegaMan NT Warrior is coming back to the Kids’ WB! schedule in spring 2004. In addition, Astro Boy will joins its Saturday morning lineup starting Jan. 17 and veteran series Static Shock will be added the weekday line-up on Monday, Jan. 5.

Kids’ WB! has ordered 26 new episodes of MegaMan NT Warrior, which premiered on the kids programming block last May and continued to thrive on Saturday mornings all summer before taking a break from the schedule this fall. Kids’ WB! licenses MegaMan NT Warrior from San Francisco-based ShoPro Entertainment, a subsidiary of ShoPro Japan.

Kids’ WB! also ordered 25 episodes of Astro Boy, an all-new show for the block. Astro Boy was created 50 years ago by Japanese anime pioneer, Osamu Tezuka, and was the first Japanese series to be imported to the U.S. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan and Tezuka Productions and distributed in the U.S. by Sony Pictures Television.

Static Shock, which won the 2003 Humanitas Prize, is entering its fourth season on the Kids’ WB! Saturday morning line-up, and just beginning on weekdays.