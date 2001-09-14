Kids WB! debut held back

A day after The WB pulled back the launch of its first batch of primetime series, the network has now pushed back the premiere of its Kids WB! Saturday morning lineup.

Kids WB! will start the 2001-2002 season on Saturday, Sept. 29, two weeks later than its originally scheduled premiere date of Sept. 15.

The WB also postponed the debut of its new primetime Friday night comedy block a week until Sept. 21 in the wake of the terrorist activities. - Joe Schlosser