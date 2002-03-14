Kids WB, Cartoon come together

Kids WB and Cartoon Network joined forces Wednesday in New York to present

their first joint upfront pitch to media buyers.

'It's important for the brand manager who used to say, `I gotta buy Nick,' to

know that now you have to buy Kids WB and Cartoon,' said Bill Morningstar,

senior vice president of sales for Kids WB and The WB Television Network.

The two networks are increasingly cross-promoting and sharing programming.

One example is What's New Scooby-Doo, which will air in the fall on the

Kids WB and next March on Cartoon.

The WB unveiled three new Saturday-morning series for fall. Joining

Scooby will be !Mucha Lucha! and Ozzy & Drix.

Its summer lineup will also include new episodes of Cartoon's Powerpuff

Girls.

Cartoon is expanding its popular 'Toonami' afternoon action block one extra

hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., adding new installments of He-Man and the Masters

of the Universe and Transformers: Armada.

Two new series, Robot Jones and Kids Next Door, will debut

later this year.