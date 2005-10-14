Kids WB, Cartoon Capture Monster
By Anne Becker
Kids’ WB! and co-owned cable net Cartoon Network have picked up 26 episodes of thriller comedy Monster Allergy from Italian animation production company Rainbow S.r.l.
The series profiles 10-year-old Zick, able to see ghosts and monsters through a sixth sense, as he befriends the good creatures and tames the bad. It is expected to hit both networks by spring 2006.
Kids’ WB! is The WB Network’s children’s programming service.
