Kids WB Adds Two for Fall
Kids' WB! will bring two new animated shows to its fall schedule, with seven shows returning.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, the new morning lineup debuts, with The Batman premiering at 10:30 a.m. and Da Boom Crew, a hip-hop sci-fi adventure, debuting at 11:30 a.m.
Returning Saturday shows are Jackie Chan Adventures, the renamed ¡Mucha Lucha! Gigante, Teen Titans, Xiaolin Showdown, Pokémon: Advanced Challenge and the fourth season of Yu-Gi-Oh!.
On Monday, Sept. 13, Kids' WB! will premiere its Monday-through-Friday schedule: Jackie Chan Adventures, ¡Mucha Lucha!, Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh.
