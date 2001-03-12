KIDS WB! adds three

Kids WB! unveiled its plans for the upcoming 2001-02 season. For its weekend slate, it has ordered its first-ever live-action series, The Nightmare Room, an anthology series based on author R.L. Stine's new book series; an animated version of film The Mummy; and 3-D/CGI series Cubix. To its weekday lineup, the network added Rescue Heroes: Global Response Team and Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century.