Kids Take to Taina

Nickelodeon's Taina

scored a 5.5 rating/18 share (1.7 million kid viewers) for its Sunday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. premiere-a 169% increase in ratings for the time slot compared with previous years. Among all cable and broadcast networks, Taina

was No. 1 in the time slot with kids 2-11 and tweens (kids 9-14), posting a 5.7 rating/17 share (1.1 million viewers). Taina

is a live-action series following a 15-year-old Latina who wants to be a star.