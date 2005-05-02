Kidney Fund Complains About Revelations

The American Kidney Fund has written to NBC objecting to the predatory doctors on its Revelations limited series.

The fund, which supplies money to patients awaiting transplants, pointed to the portrayals of doctors "aggressively trying to procure the organs of a comatose lightning strike victim." The plot line deals with a girl who is hit by lightning and proceeds to deliver messages from the beyond.

While conceding that TV dramas "distort reality," the group also says it fears the show could dissuade people from donating their organs.

"To viewers who are familiar with organ and tissue recovery protocols, the scenario in the show is clearly fictional," said the group in its letter, "but unfortunately, there are still people who believe that if they register to become an organ and tissue donor, hospitals will not work as hard to save their lives should they become ill, and will in fact aggressively pursue their organs.

"This show perpetuates that false belief and we are afraid it may discourage some people from registering as donors," the letter said."

Adding insult to injury, the group suggested, the plotline began in April, which is National Donate Life Month."

NBC had not returned a call at press time.