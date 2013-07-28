Kidd Kraddick Dies at 53

David "Kidd" Kraddick, host of syndicated radio

program Kidd Kraddick in the Morning and Twentieth's Dish Nation,

died on Saturday at the age of 53.





Kraddick was participating in a golf tournament for his

charity, Kidd's Kids, in a suburb outside of New Orleans at the time of his

death. The cause has not yet been released.





"Twentieth Television and the team at Dish Nation

are heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of a great talent and friend.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his longtime radio crew during

this very difficult time," said Twentieth in a statement on Saturday

night.



Kidd Kraddick in the Morning originates out of Clear

Channel's KHKS-FM 106.1. YEA Networks syndicates the show in 100 markets and as

well as on America's Forces Radio. Kidd's Kids is a foundation that provided

assistance to terminally and chronically ill children, including giving them

and their families trips to Disneyland.





"All of us with YEA Networks and the Kidd Kraddick

in the Morning crew are heartbroken over the loss of our dear friend and

leader," said YEA Networks in a statement. "Kidd devoted his life to

making people smile every morning, and for 21 years his foundation has been

dedicated to bringing joy to thousands of chronically and terminally ill

children."





"He died doing what he loved, and his final day was

spent selflessly focused on those special children that meant the world to

him," it added.





Kraddick, who was divorced, is survived by a

daughter.