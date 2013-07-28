Kidd Kraddick Dies at 53
David "Kidd" Kraddick, host of syndicated radio
program Kidd Kraddick in the Morning and Twentieth's Dish Nation,
died on Saturday at the age of 53.
Kraddick was participating in a golf tournament for his
charity, Kidd's Kids, in a suburb outside of New Orleans at the time of his
death. The cause has not yet been released.
"Twentieth Television and the team at Dish Nation
are heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of a great talent and friend.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his longtime radio crew during
this very difficult time," said Twentieth in a statement on Saturday
night.
Kidd Kraddick in the Morning originates out of Clear
Channel's KHKS-FM 106.1. YEA Networks syndicates the show in 100 markets and as
well as on America's Forces Radio. Kidd's Kids is a foundation that provided
assistance to terminally and chronically ill children, including giving them
and their families trips to Disneyland.
"All of us with YEA Networks and the Kidd Kraddick
in the Morning crew are heartbroken over the loss of our dear friend and
leader," said YEA Networks in a statement. "Kidd devoted his life to
making people smile every morning, and for 21 years his foundation has been
dedicated to bringing joy to thousands of chronically and terminally ill
children."
"He died doing what he loved, and his final day was
spent selflessly focused on those special children that meant the world to
him," it added.
Kraddick, who was divorced, is survived by a
daughter.
