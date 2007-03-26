Kid, Not Play, May Get Talk Show

Christopher "Kid" Reid, half of the late-1980s, early-’90s wholesome hip-hop comedy act known as Kid ’n Play, who made three albums and later branched into acting, may be headed to syndication in 2008 with his own talk show from Warner Bros.’ Telepictures Prods.

Three of their films were part of the House Party series and for the fourth, 1993’s Class Act, Reid cut his trademark high-top fade in a haircut scene.

Producers of the new pilot for The Chris Reid Show, advertising an upcoming casting call last week on the Craigslist Website, are seeking "women (ages 18-30) who aspire to be just like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan or Britney Spears."

It’s unclear why the women are

needed.

Apparently unable to find any worthwhile prospects in nightclubs or rehab centers, producers are offering paid travel to Chicago, as well as lodging and compensation, for what they said is a Warner Bros.-produced talk-show pilot shooting in mid April.

The syndicator declined to comment, but the ad asks people who fit the bill or know anyone meeting the description to contact Warner Bros.

Reid, now in his early 40s, and his cohort, Christopher "Play" Martin, starred in four movies based on their characters and themes. The duo even had an NBC Saturday-morning cartoon stressing positive role models in 1990-91 that later spurred a short-lived comic book.

After their mid-1990s split, Reid, who became a born-again Christian, went on to pursue an acting career.