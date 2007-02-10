Kid-Friendly PBS Leads Emmy Children’s-Show Competition

PBS copped more Emmy nominations for outstanding children’s programs (18) than any competitor, when the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the contenders last week. The venerable Sesame Street topped the list with five.

PBS, with a rich history of award-winning kids shows went toe-to-toe with Discovery Kids, which garnered 15 nominations.

In a slight change from the past, NATAS announced Emmy nominees for outstanding children’s programs now rather than when it announces other daytime nominees. (This year, that’s March 14.) But the children’s Emmys will be given out with the other daytime winners June 15 in Los Angeles.

Also, NATAS, as it has been doing in other Emmy competitions, continued its move into recognizing broadband. For the first time, it offered nominations for outstanding children’s programs delivered via broadband devices—anything from the computer to the cellphone.

Here’s a list of the children’s nominees in major categories:

Nominations By Network



PBS (18)

Discovery Kids (15)

Nickelodeon (3)

Discovery Channel (2)

Cartoon Network (1)

Disney Channel (1)

Fox (1)

Kids WB (1)

Lifetime (1)

NBC (1)

Warner Bros. com (1)

Children’s Series



Assignment Discovery (Discovery)

Endurance: High Sierras (Discovery Kids)

Reading Rainbow (PBS)

Strange Days at Blake Holsey High (Discovery Kids)

Pre-School Children’s Series



Hi-5 (Discovery Kids)

Hip Hop Harry (Discovery Kids)

It’s a Big, Big World (PBS)

Paz (Discovery Kids)

Sesame Street (PBS)

Animated Program



Arthur (PBS)

Curious George (PBS)

Peep and the Big Wide World (Discovery)

Time Warp Trio (NBC)

Toddworld (Discovery Kids)

Children/Youth/Family Special



A Year on Earth (Discovery Kids)

The Great Polar Bear Adventure (Discovery Kids)

Saving a Species: The Great Penguin Rescue (Discovery Kids)

Broadband



Cyberchase (PBS)

Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy (Cartoon Network)

Scooby-Doo: Haunts for the Holiday (WarnerBros.com)