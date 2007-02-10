Kid-Friendly PBS Leads Emmy Children’s-Show Competition
By Staff
PBS copped more Emmy nominations for outstanding children’s programs (18) than any competitor, when the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the contenders last week. The venerable Sesame Street topped the list with five.
PBS, with a rich history of award-winning kids shows went toe-to-toe with Discovery Kids, which garnered 15 nominations.
In a slight change from the past, NATAS announced Emmy nominees for outstanding children’s programs now rather than when it announces other daytime nominees. (This year, that’s March 14.) But the children’s Emmys will be given out with the other daytime winners June 15 in Los Angeles.
Also, NATAS, as it has been doing in other Emmy competitions, continued its move into recognizing broadband. For the first time, it offered nominations for outstanding children’s programs delivered via broadband devices—anything from the computer to the cellphone.
Here’s a list of the children’s nominees in major categories:
Nominations By Network
PBS (18)
Discovery Kids (15)
Nickelodeon (3)
Discovery Channel (2)
Cartoon Network (1)
Disney Channel (1)
Fox (1)
Kids WB (1)
Lifetime (1)
NBC (1)
Warner Bros. com (1)
Children’s Series
Assignment Discovery (Discovery)
Endurance: High Sierras (Discovery Kids)
Reading Rainbow (PBS)
Strange Days at Blake Holsey High (Discovery Kids)
Pre-School Children’s Series
Hi-5 (Discovery Kids)
Hip Hop Harry (Discovery Kids)
It’s a Big, Big World (PBS)
Paz (Discovery Kids)
Sesame Street (PBS)
Animated Program
Arthur (PBS)
Curious George (PBS)
Peep and the Big Wide World (Discovery)
Time Warp Trio (NBC)
Toddworld (Discovery Kids)
Children/Youth/Family Special
A Year on Earth (Discovery Kids)
The Great Polar Bear Adventure (Discovery Kids)
Saving a Species: The Great Penguin Rescue (Discovery Kids)
Broadband
Cyberchase (PBS)
Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy (Cartoon Network)
Scooby-Doo: Haunts for the Holiday (WarnerBros.com)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.