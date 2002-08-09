KHSL-TV sued for age discrimination
Veteran Chico, Calif., sportscaster Royal Courtain (pronounced "core-tane")
has sued former employer KHSL-TV, alleging age discrimination in his firing last
year.
Courtain, who had been with the station more than 20 years, now works for
KRCR-TV Chico.
Officials from the station and owner Catamount Broadcasting could not be
reached for comment at press time, but in past statements, Catamount President
Raymond Johns has called the dismissal "justified, fair and reasonable," and
suggested that Courtain was fired for causes -- a remark Courtain says
defames him.
