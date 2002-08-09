KHSL-TV sued for age discrimination

Veteran Chico, Calif., sportscaster Royal Courtain (pronounced "core-tane")

has sued former employer KHSL-TV, alleging age discrimination in his firing last

year.

Courtain, who had been with the station more than 20 years, now works for

KRCR-TV Chico.

Officials from the station and owner Catamount Broadcasting could not be

reached for comment at press time, but in past statements, Catamount President

Raymond Johns has called the dismissal "justified, fair and reasonable," and

suggested that Courtain was fired for causes -- a remark Courtain says

defames him.