KHON Names GM

The job of TV station GM is the kind where management often wraps your sandwiches in roadmaps. Translation. You often move around a lot.

But few moves are as large in terms of miles and climate change as that of Joe McNamara.

SJL Broadcast Management said Thursday that McNamara, VP and GM of WBNG-TV Binghamton, N.Y. has been named President and GM of its KHON-TV Honolulu, a difference of about 5,000 miles and 50 degrees average temperature in January (22 degrees to 72)..

The move becomes effective at the end of January, when SJL closes on its purchase of the station from Emmis Communications.

"I now look forward to working with the people in Hawaii and learning more about their history and culture, "said McNamara. "For me this is a golden opportunity." He could have thrown in "azure blue" as well.