KGW-TV tries Fry
R. Paul Fry, who has been running Belo Corp.'s Seattle-based NorthWest Cable
News since 1999, has been named president and general manager of KGW-TV
Portland, Ore.
Fry will report to Glenn C. Wright, senior vice president of Belo's Northwest
operating cluster.
Fry replaces Ron Longinotti, who left to become GM of Viacom's KPIX-TV San
Francisco.
