KGW-TV tries Fry

R. Paul Fry, who has been running Belo Corp.'s Seattle-based NorthWest Cable

News since 1999, has been named president and general manager of KGW-TV

Portland, Ore.

Fry will report to Glenn C. Wright, senior vice president of Belo's Northwest

operating cluster.

Fry replaces Ron Longinotti, who left to become GM of Viacom's KPIX-TV San

Francisco.