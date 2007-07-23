KGO Anchor Pete Wilson Dies of Heart Attack

Pete Wilson, Peabody award-winning news anchor at KGO-TV San Francisco, died of a heart attack July 20 at Stanford Hospital during surgery to repace his hip.

Wilson had been co-anchor of the 6 p.m. news, having rejoined the station in 2002 after 12 years at KRON-TV San Francisco. He began at KGO in 1983.

"This is a deep loss both, personally and professionally for all of his friends and colleagues at Channel 7 and for me," said KGO President and GM Valari Staab.

Wilson is survived by his wife, Sandra, and a son, Brendan.