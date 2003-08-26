KFMB-TV photographer missing

While Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies searching for KFMB-TV

photographer Sean O'Kane, missing since Monday morning, continued to refer to

their efforts as a "rescue," by Tuesday his colleagues had accepted that O'Kane

had all but certainly perished in a crash.

The Navy reservist was flying alone on a day off in a rented helicopter which

apparently went down off the coast of North San Diego County while flying north

for a training session in Long Beach.

Searchers had found only a small oil slick and some debris by mid-day

Tuesday.

During his flight up the Southern California coast Monday morning, O'Kane

asked air traffic controllers for permission to increase his altitude to get out

of a cloud bank, but lost contact with them shortly after.

He did not arrived in Long Beach as planned Monday, and authorities were

concerned about a small oil slick and some debris found near the shore.

Witnesses in the Encinitas area told KNSD they heard sounds of an engine

backfiring and sputtering.

Flying was a hobby for O'Kane.

KFMB News Director Fred D'Ambrosi said that some of the staff from KFMB-TV

and from KNSD(TV), where O'Kane had worked previously, went to the Moonlight

Beach area near Encinitas Monday night to look out on the search "and to

grieve."

The mood there was somber and many were already fearing the worst.