KFMB photographer search cut back

Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies scaled down their search

Wednesday for KFMB-TV photographer Sean O'Kane, missing since Monday morning.

Authorities continued to refer to their efforts as a "rescue," but by

Wednesday it appeared all but certain that O'Kane's leased helicopter, on its

way to a training flight in Long Beach, had crashed into the ocean near

Encinitas in North San Diego County.

KNSD(TV), where O'Kane had worked previously, reported Wednesday that part of

the day's search was centered in a kelp bed offshore near Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

Only a little debris had been found as of Wednesday.

Before losing contact Monday, O'Kane had asked air traffic controllers for

permission to increase his altitude to get out of a cloud bank.

Witnesses in the Encinitas area told local reporters they heard sounds of an

engine backfiring and sputtering, then a loud splash.