Trending

Keyes missing from MSNBC schedule

By

MSNBC has put the finishing touches on its new talk-based prime time slate,
kicking off July 15.

Absent from the schedule, however, is former presidential hopeful Alan Keyes'
10 p.m. show, which hasn't built a following in its six-month run. Alan Keyes
Is Making Sense could move to a daytime slot, according to network executives.

MSNBC's new lineup features the addition of Nachman, hosted by new
MSNBC editor in chief and New York media veteran Jerry Nachman, at 7 p.m.; Phil
Donahue at 8 p.m.; and Hardball with Chris Matthews at 9 p.m.

Ashleigh Banfield on Location shifts to 10 p.m.

To support the makeover, MSNBC is launching a multimillion-dollar ad
campaign, and it plans to specifically target New York, Chicago, Boston and
Washington, D.C.