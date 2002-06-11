Keyes missing from MSNBC schedule

MSNBC has put the finishing touches on its new talk-based prime time slate,

kicking off July 15.

Absent from the schedule, however, is former presidential hopeful Alan Keyes'

10 p.m. show, which hasn't built a following in its six-month run. Alan Keyes

Is Making Sense could move to a daytime slot, according to network executives.

MSNBC's new lineup features the addition of Nachman, hosted by new

MSNBC editor in chief and New York media veteran Jerry Nachman, at 7 p.m.; Phil

Donahue at 8 p.m.; and Hardball with Chris Matthews at 9 p.m.

Ashleigh Banfield on Location shifts to 10 p.m.

To support the makeover, MSNBC is launching a multimillion-dollar ad

campaign, and it plans to specifically target New York, Chicago, Boston and

Washington, D.C.