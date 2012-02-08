For Key Demo, "TGIF" Is a Better Motto for Univision Than English-Language Broadcasters

While the Big Four English-language broadcast networks

continue to struggle on Friday nights in their efforts to draw younger viewers,

Spanish-language network Univision is not only winning the ratings battle in

the 18-34 demo, but is also making more inroads in the advertiser-desired 18-49

demo.

Early February sweeps -- with all networks airing new episodes

of their programming -- offers a telling Friday night picture. Granted, it's only

one night, but a look at the Nielsen primetime ratings for Feb. 3 reveals

interesting data for media buyers and planners to consider, and watch more

closely as sweeps continues:

Yes, Friday's not a big TV night, but ABC, CBS and NBC

combined on Feb. 3 to draw 20.2 million viewers on the night, 2.6 million more

than they drew two nights earlier on higher Households Using Television (HUT)-level

Wednesday night. And each of those networks individually drew more viewers

within that total-CBS 1.9 million more, ABC 500,000 more and NBC 200,000

more. Why did they all fare better Friday than Wednesday? Because they did

not have to compete against American Idol.

combined on Feb. 3 to draw 20.2 million viewers on the night, 2.6 million more than they drew two nights earlier on higher Households Using Television (HUT)-level Wednesday night. And each of those networks individually drew more viewers within that total-CBS 1.9 million more, ABC 500,000 more and NBC 200,000 more. Why did they all fare better Friday than Wednesday? Because they did not have to compete against American Idol. Univision won that night among adults 18-34 overall, although

it did not win the 8-9 p.m. hour in the demo. Fox's Kitchen Nightmares recorded a 1.2 in the demo and ABC's Shark Tank a 1.1 to beat the Univision

novela ElTalismán, which did a 1.0. But

Univision novelas easily won the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. battle in the demo. At 9

p.m., La Que No Podía Amar recorded a 1.6 and at 10

p.m., Rosa de Guadalupe recorded a

1.4.

it did not win the 8-9 p.m. hour in the demo. Fox's Kitchen Nightmares recorded a 1.2 in the demo and ABC's Shark Tank a 1.1 to beat the Univision novela ElTalismán, which did a 1.0. But Univision novelas easily won the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. battle in the demo. At 9 p.m., La Que No Podía Amar recorded a 1.6 and at 10 p.m., Rosa de Guadalupe recorded a 1.4. That Friday night drew a high number of 50-plus viewers, most

of them to CBS shows. On Feb. 3, CBS averaged an 8.0 rating among viewers

50-plus, compared to a 3.4 for second place NBC, a 3.0 for ABC and a 1.7 for

Fox. Univision averaged a 1.0.

of them to CBS shows. On Feb. 3, CBS averaged an 8.0 rating among viewers 50-plus, compared to a 3.4 for second place NBC, a 3.0 for ABC and a 1.7 for Fox. Univision averaged a 1.0. While CBS draws lot of older viewers, it also draws the

most viewers, and is tied for the highest-rated network on the night among

adults 18-49. CBS averaged 9.9 million viewers on Friday, Feb. 3, far

outdistancing second-place ABC with 5.2 million and NBC with 5.1 million. Fox lagged

behind with 3.5 million. Among 18-49 viewers, CBS was tied with NBC as the

highest-rated with an underwhelming 1.5, while Fox recorded a 1.4 and NBC was

tied with Univision with a 1.2 in the demo.

most viewers, and is tied for the highest-rated network on the night among adults 18-49. CBS averaged 9.9 million viewers on Friday, Feb. 3, far outdistancing second-place ABC with 5.2 million and NBC with 5.1 million. Fox lagged behind with 3.5 million. Among 18-49 viewers, CBS was tied with NBC as the highest-rated with an underwhelming 1.5, while Fox recorded a 1.4 and NBC was tied with Univision with a 1.2 in the demo. Fox was the only network that had a higher primetime

rating among men 18-49 than it did for women 18-49, but it was mighty close:

1.3 to 1.2.

rating among men 18-49 than it did for women 18-49, but it was mighty close: 1.3 to 1.2. The highest-rated show for the night among adults 50-plus

was the CBS drama Blue Bloods with a

9.0 in that demo. There was a tie among lowest-rated shows in the 50-plus demo between

Fox's Kitchen Nightmares and Fringe, with both recording a 1.5.

was the CBS drama Blue Bloods with a 9.0 in that demo. There was a tie among lowest-rated shows in the 50-plus demo between Fox's Kitchen Nightmares and Fringe, with both recording a 1.5. The highest-rated shows A18-49 that Friday were Blue Bloods and ABC's 20/20, each recording a 1.7. The

lowest-rated in that demo was Fringe

and NBC's show Who Do You Think You Are,

each drawing a 1.1.

lowest-rated in that demo was Fringe and NBC's show Who Do You Think You Are, each drawing a 1.1. The highest-rated show among adults 18-34 was Kitchen Nightmares with a 1.2. The

lowest-rated was Who Do You Think You Are

and CBS drama The Gifted Man, each

pulling a 0.6.

lowest-rated was Who Do You Think You Are and CBS drama The Gifted Man, each pulling a 0.6. The show most-watched by teens on Friday night was Shark Tank with a paltry 0.8 in that

demo. Clearly, not many teens are watching TV on that night, but you would have

thought the NBC sci-fi drama Grimm

might have done better in this demo.

demo. Clearly, not many teens are watching TV on that night, but you would have thought the NBC sci-fi drama Grimm might have done better in this demo. And the most-watched show among total viewers was Blue Bloods (11.2 million), followed by

CBS drama CSI: NY (10.1 million) and The Gifted Man (8.4 million). The least-watched

show was Fox's Fringe (3.1 million).

Finally, while The CW was a non-factor in the competitive

picture, finishing sixth behind Univision in viewers and demos, one interesting

piece of data could be gleaned. While The CW's main target audience is women 18-34,

its two Friday night shows, Nikita

and Supernatural, combined to skew

almost equal among men and women in that demo. Among women 18-34 they recorded

a 0.5 rating and among men they scored a 0.4 rating.

The broadcast networks, to their credit, have tried to

revive Friday nights by putting on scripted programming instead of totally

abandoning it with all cheaper unscripted fair. But no matter what they do,

they can't force more people to stay home and watch. And while it still seems

evident that older people are watching in larger numbers on that night, younger

people are not watching quite as much -- unless it's Univision.