Kevin Tsujihara

Executive vice president, New Media, Warner Bros.; b. Petaluma, Calif., Oct. 26, 1964; B.A. business administration, University of Southern California, 1986; M.B.A., Stanford University, 1992; founder, QuickTax, 1992-94; director, special projects, Warner Bros., 1994-96; vice president, corporate projects, Warner Bros., 1996-98; senior vice president, strategic planning and development, Warner Bros., 1998-2000; current position since March 2000; m. Sandy Yokoyama, Aug. 20, 1994; one child, Matthew, b. Oct. 10, 1999.