Kevin Spacey to Narrate, Produce ‘Race for the White House’ for CNN

Kevin Spacey, who currently portrays fictional president Frank Underwood on Netflix’s House of Cards, will produce a docuseries for CNN about the real-life race for the White House.

CNN announced Monday morning it has ordered the six-part miniseries Race for the White House, which will focus on presidential campaigns, using archival footage, interviews and dramatic recreations. Each episode will focus on a single presidential campaign.

Fittingly, Race for the White House will air in 2016, in time for the next presidential election.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Kevin Spacey and Dana Brunetti bring their world-class talent to CNN,” said Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide. “When we created the CNN Original Series brand, this is exactly the type of programming we had in mind and Race for the White House will be the perfect complement to our coverage of the 2016 campaigns and election."

Spacey will narrate and produce alongside his producing partner Dana Brunetti under their Trigger Street Productions banner. Nonfiction production company Raw will produce as well.