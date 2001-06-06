Kevin Cox dead at 68

Kevin Cox, 68, a partner in media broker Media Services Group Inc., died Tuesday, June 5, at his home in Berwyn, Pa. He had Lou Gehrig's Disease (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Cox co-founded Media Services Group in 1990. Before that, he was with broker Chapman & Associates. He began his media career in 1960 in sales and station management at WIP(AM) Philadelphia, moved to Metro Radio Sales as a manager in Philadelphia and Chicago, then to posts as VP, sales and marketing, for the NBC Radio Network, and executive VP at RKO Radio Reps.

He is survived by his wife, Emily, and two children.

- John Eggerton