KETV gets new GM

Joel Vilmenay will become president and general manager of Hearst-Argyle

Stations Inc.'s KETV(TV) Omaha, Neb.

He replaces Richard Dyer, who took over as GM at WLWT-TV Cincinnati in

December.

Vilmenay was most recently general sales manager at Gannett Co. Inc.'s

WZZM-TV Grand Rapids, Mich.