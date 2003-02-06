Trending

KETV gets new GM

Joel Vilmenay will become president and general manager of Hearst-Argyle
Stations Inc.'s KETV(TV) Omaha, Neb.

He replaces Richard Dyer, who took over as GM at WLWT-TV Cincinnati in
December.

Vilmenay was most recently general sales manager at Gannett Co. Inc.'s
WZZM-TV Grand Rapids, Mich.