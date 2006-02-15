Keteyian To Head New CBS Investigative Unit

CBS News has tapped Armen Keteyian as chief investigative correspondent, effective March 6. The appointment was announced Wednesday by CBS News and CBS Sports President Sean McManus.

Keteyian will report chiefly for CBS Evening News With Bob Schieffer, heading up a new investigative unit.

Said McManus in a statement, "This new unit is a significant step towards increasing the number of investigative stories CBS News breaks and will bolster and complement the work currently being done by other correspondents."

Keteyian moves from his position as special features reporter for CBS, reporting from NFL games and covering stories for The NFL Today.

He was also, since 1997, a featured correspondent for HBO Sports’ Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, and he co-produced an HBO Sports’ documentary on the 1968 Detroit Tigers called A City on Fire.

Before joining CBS, Keteyian was a correspondent for ABC news, reporting and writing stories for World News Tonight With Peter Jennings and Nightline, among others.

Before working for ABC, Keteyian was a reporter for Sports Illustrated.