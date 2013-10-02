Keshet International, DC Media Form Unscripted Production Company

Keshet International and DC Media have partnered to form a new unscripted production company, Keshet DCP, the two companies announced Wednesday. DC Media is the parent company of Dick Clark Productions.

The joint venture will be dedicated to developing, financing and producing unscripted programs for English and Spanish-language audiences.

Under the pact, Keshet DCP will have the U.S. rights to Keshet's current stable of over 20 unscripted formats, as well as Keshet's future unscripted formats.

"Keshet is a global leader in television programming with consummate leadership under Avi Nir, making them an ideal partner as we continue strategic growth in the U.S. and internationally," said Allen Shapiro, CEO, Dick Clark Productions. "By combining our powerful resources, we hope to create a vast slate of the most compelling unscripted programming possible."