Kersting Named President of Tribune Broadcasting
Tribune
Company COO Jerry Kersting has been named president of Tribune Broadcasting.
"Jerry's done
a great job since becoming COO of our broadcast group," said Tribune's CEO
Randy Michaels in a statement. "He's smart, innovative and driven-our stations
have been expanding news, adding new programming and building audience. WGN
America is stronger than ever. Jerry's leadership will keep us on the right
path and drive even better results."
Kersting, 60,
replaces Ed Wilson who exited the company on Friday. Tribune is in the process
of restructuring its finances and emerging from bankruptcy, which the company
hopes to have completed by the end of this year. As part of that process, it's
rearranging its management team.
Kersting
joined Tribune as executive VP in 2008. Prior to that, he had been executive VP/CFO
of Clear Channel Radio since 1999. In total, Kersting worked for Clear Channel
for 34 years.
"We've
established some strong momentum across our broadcasting division, but there is
a lot more to do," said Kersting in a statement. "We intend to shake up
traditional local television news by doing things differently and giving
viewers innovative broadcasts and a clear choice in our markets. Every night,
people turn on their local news and see the same thing wherever they flip the
channel-we intend to change that."
