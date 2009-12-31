Kerry:FCC Should Step In To Keep Fox On Time Warner

Senator

John Kerry (D-Mass.) has told Fox that if it does not find a way to keep its

broadcast signals on the air after the Dec. 31 expiration of its contract with

Time Warner, he wants the FCC to step in and mandate that interim carriage.

That

came late Wednesday in response to News Corp. President Chase Carey's letter to

Kerry explaining that Fox was not interested in arbitration of the retrans

dispute, which Kerry had proposed and Time Warner agreed to.

"This

letter is a rejection of arbitration as a solution, but it is silent on

alternative mechanisms for keeping the signal on the air post contract

expiration," said Kerry in his statement. "That is my primary goal.

If FOX can find an alternative way to achieve that end or reach agreement with

TWC before the contract expires, then there is no need for us to act."

Kerry

is concerned about the cable viewers who could wake up without the TV stations

that will be carrying big-ticket college bowl games the first week of January.

"If

FOX believes that withdrawing programming from 4 million households is its best

negotiating tactic," he said, "then I would ask the FCC to

intervene and mandate continued carriage and arbitration..."