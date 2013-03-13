Kern: InterMedia ‘Loaded for Bear'

Despite being pushed aside by a larger, last minute bid by

Denver sports magnate Stan Kroenke in its quest for the Outdoor Channel,

InterMedia Partners said it will continue to grow its ratings and reach in its

efforts to boost the overall outdoor lifestyle category.

Outdoor Channel earlier Wednesday said it has agreed

to a definitive merger agreement with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment in

an all-cash deal worth about $227 million. That agreement trumped an

earlier $208 million cash and stock deal with InterMedia Partners.

KSE made its unsolicited

offer on Feb. 27 and on March 8 determined

that it was superior to the InterMedia deal. Outdoor gave InterMedia,

parent of the rival Sportsman Channel, four business days (until March 12) to

put forth a superior proposal to the KSE deal.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.