Kerley Named ABC News Correspondent

ABC News’ David Kerley was named a general assignment correspondent for the news division, ABC News President David Westin announced on Monday. Kerley is based in Washington and reports for all ABC News broadcasts, including World News Tonight, Nightline, Good Morning America, World News Now, World News This Morning and ABC News Radio. He also reports for ABC News Now and ABCNEWS.com, the division’s digital arms.

Kerley joined ABC News as an anchor/reporter in February 2004. He has reported on many international stories, including the one-year anniversary of Iraq’s sovereignty. He was also on the scene to cover Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma.

Before joining ABC News, Kerley worked as the head anchor at WBBM Chicago. Previous to that, he worked as an anchor and reporter at TV stations in Seattle; Santa Monica, Calif.; and Boise, Idaho. He has won two Emmys for reporting.