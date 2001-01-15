Kentucky Newsman Dies

John Lindgren, a popular newsman in central Kentucky for more than two decades, has died after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 55. Lindgren had made his a public fight, remaining on the job at WTVQ-TV Lexington and sharing stories about his treatments. In April, following unsuccessful chemotherapy, Lindgren said that he was trying an eating regimen built around a kelp-power supplement called "The Hallelujah Diet," which he'd heard about through news reports.

His station called him central Kentucky's most-recognized and most-loved broadcast newsman. W TVQ-TV Vice President and General Manager, Bill Stanley, said: "My sorrow, though, is tempered by the fact that John was a man of great faith. His outward dedication to God, his family, and work all serve as a testimony of his life's passion."