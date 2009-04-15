Kent Rees Named SVP Of Marketing At IFC

Kent Rees, former VP of marketing and brand development at the Independent Film Channel, has been promoted to SVP of marketing. Rees is now responsible for overseeing the network's on-air and print marketing development.

"Kent has a proven track record for creating groundbreaking and fresh marketing that resonates with viewers," said Jennifer Caserta, IFC's executive VP and general manager, in a statement. Rees will report to Caserta.

During his time as VP of marketing, Rees developed the channel's sponsorship and branded entertainment model. He launched a number of marketing campaigns at IFC including the Indie Sex docu-series and IFC originals like Z-Rock and The Business. In February 2008, he helped redesign and re-launch IFC.com.

Rees worked at Rainbow Media Holdings, IFC's parent company, in creative services and was part of the promotion team that launched reality shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette prior to joining IFC. He began his career in on-air promotions for VH1.