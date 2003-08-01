Kennedy, Clinton call for hearings before TV sales
Amid vocal concern over Univision Communications Inc.’s bid to acquire Hispanic Broadcasting COrp.,
Sens. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) and Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) Friday introduced legislation that
would require the Federal Communications Commission to solicit public comment,
including holding a public hearing, before transferring the license of a TV or
radio station that broadcasts in a "minority language."
On the Senate floor, Kennedy noted that 40% of Hispanic Americans rely on
Spanish-language broadcasts for news and information and that the "harmful
effects" imposed on them by "excessive" media concentration have gone unnoticed.
In addition to Spanish, the bill defines minority languages as the native tongues
of any minority group designated by the Voting Rights Act, including American
Indians, Asian Americans and Alaskan Natives.
