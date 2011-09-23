Ken Howard Elected to Second Term Atop SAG

Ken Howard Thursday was elected to a second term as president of the Screen Actors Guild. Also re-elected ws Amy Aquino as secretary-treasurer.

Howard's race was no contest. He got 17,492 votes to a combined 4,728 votes for the next two candidates.

Howard is an Emmy and Tony award winner, probably best known to Boomers for TV Series The White Shadow. He has also had roles on 30 Rock and Crossing Jordan, among many others.

There were also board elections. National members from the Hollywood division in addition are Tony Shalhoub, Howard, Adam Arkin, Aquino, Stephen Collins, D.W. Moffett, Scott Bakula, Ned Vaughn, Mimi Cozzens, Arye Gross, L. Scott Caldwell and Kate Flannery; from the New York division Rebecca Damon, Lewis Black, Sam Robards, Ezra Knight and Jay Potter (in addition, Mike Hodge was re-elected NY division president for another two-year term); and from the regional branch division Bill Mootos (Boston), Suzanne Burkhead (Dallas/Ft. Worth), Ed Kelly (Detroit), Robert Nelson (Houston), Cece DuBois (Nashville), Art Lynch (Nevada) and Steven F. Schmidt (Washington-Baltimore).