Ken Carroll Joins EchoStar Satellite Services
EchoStar Satellite Services has tapped satellite veteran Ken
Carroll as COO, reporting to Dean Olmstead, president of the division of
EchoStar Corp., which provides access to the company's 10 satellites and
teleports as well as other services.
Carroll had been president and COO of satellite broadband company
Wildblue. His resume also includes CFO of Liberty Satellite & Technology
and PrimeStar.
It is a new position as the company expands its business,
including signing up more systems for its VIP-TV, which focuses on IP-delivered
HD service to telcos and small cable operators. Carroll will have oversight of
that effort.
