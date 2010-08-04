Ken Carroll Joins EchoStar Satellite Services

EchoStar Satellite Services has tapped satellite veteran Ken

Carroll as COO, reporting to Dean Olmstead, president of the division of

EchoStar Corp., which provides access to the company's 10 satellites and

teleports as well as other services.

Carroll had been president and COO of satellite broadband company

Wildblue. His resume also includes CFO of Liberty Satellite & Technology

and PrimeStar.

It is a new position as the company expands its business,

including signing up more systems for its VIP-TV, which focuses on IP-delivered

HD service to telcos and small cable operators. Carroll will have oversight of

that effort.