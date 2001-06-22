Kelsey lands killer deal

Kelsey Grammer is set to become the highest paid actor in the history of television.

The Frasier star is close to signing a record $1.6 million per episode by Paramount Network TV through 2004, sources confirmed. The deal comes three months after NBC agreed to pay Paramount over $5 million per episode of the series through May 2004. Frasier is entering its ninth season this fall. Paramount executives had no comment. - Joe Schlosser